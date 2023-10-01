Ensure victory or face consequences; Stalin warns DMK district secretaries

CHENNAI: "If any INDIA bloc candidate loses in 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, I won't hesitate to sack you from the party, no matter who you are, what position you are in. Concentrate on 2024 Lok Sabha elections and ensure DMK-led INDIA bloc's victory in all 40 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, " said DMK supremo and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in a stern warning to the DMK district secretaries.

Addressing the party functionaries and observers of LS constituencies through video-conferencing, Stalin said, "People are ready to support the DMK-led INDIA bloc and it is your duty to convert people's support into votes. The victory of the party and the movement is more important than the victory of the individuals."

Exuding hope, the Dravidian leader said that If we are able to implement what we have learnt in the training camps is highly enough to get us a victory.

"We had started the preparatory works for the elections six months ago. We have organised training camps for the observers. In 2019, we won 39 seats. But this time, we have to sweep all the 40 seats. We have to plan and work hard to make our plan a reality, " added Stalin.

Further, Stalin urged the observers of LS constituencies to visit their respective constituency weekly once.

"Go to the constituency weekly once and interact with all the party workers. Listen to them and boost them. Keep engaged. All the district secretaries and Ministers in-charge for each district should cooperate with the observers, " Stalin said.

Subsequently, the chief minister directed the ministers, MLAs and MPs to visit the kitchens of CM Breakfast Scheme weekly once.

"Our CM Breakfast Scheme is running successfully across the state. You all must visit all the kitchens of the scheme. You need not sit with the students and dine. But weekly once, visit the kitchens and ensure the food quality. We should maintain the quality of the scheme, " added the Chief Minister.