Ensure sufficient fertilisers: PMK

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the State government to take measures to ensure sufficient availability of fertilisers to farmers and promote organic farming.

In a statement, the senior leader said that steady rains from the ongoing Northeast monsoon and improved irrigation facilities have encouraged farmers to expand paddy cultivation across Tamil Nadu. However, a severe fertilizer shortage has left many struggling, with reports of traders selling fertilizers at inflated prices.

The statement urged the government to not only resolve the shortage but also promote natural and organic alternatives to chemical fertilisers.

"Excessive use of nitrogen-rich urea is causing soil degradation, groundwater pollution, and environmental damage. Nitrous oxide released from fertilisers is said to be 300 times more harmful than carbon dioxide," he added.

He pointed out that India ranks as the world's second-largest consumer of urea, with Tamil Nadu among the top five states in fertiliser usage. As paddy acreage rises, fertiliser demand has surged correspondingly.

"The government should provide subsidies and incentives to farmers practicing natural farming and cultivating traditional crops," he said.

Ramadoss stressed the importance of public education on the health benefits of millets. Both central and state governments should ensure easy access to organic fertilisers and promote sustainable, self-reliant farming practices, he urged.