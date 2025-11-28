Ensure social justice in Madras High Court judge appointments, says VCK

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Friday accused the judiciary of “slipping into Sanatanisation”, alleging that the recent patterns in appointments to the Madras High Court reflected an overwhelming preference for lawyers aligned with the BJP and RSS.

In a statement, he said reports suggesting that the list currently under consideration by the Madras High Court Collegium for judgeship does not include even a single candidate from the Adi Dravidar community constituted a “grave injustice” and a direct assault on the principles of social justice.

He pointed out that Brahmins continued to dominate the composition of judges in the Madras High Court and alleged that several recent appointees had been individuals with strong political proximity to the BJP, RSS, or those who had represented Union government departments such as the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax. “It is highly troubling that among those under current consideration, seven are reported to have served as Union government lawyers or to have close links with BJP and RSS networks,” he said.

Rejecting the claim that judicial appointments were based purely on merit, Thirumavalavan argued that caste, religious affiliation and political alignment had become decisive factors in the process. “This trend is anti-social justice and must be condemned,” he said.

The VCK leader urged the Collegium to ensure representation for Adi Dravidars and other extremely backward communities that have historically been excluded from judgeship. He also called on the judiciary to abandon what he described as a continuing pattern of appointments that undermine the constitutional commitment to social justice.