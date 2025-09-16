Ensure smooth functioning of Deepavali shops: Kumbakonam vendors

TIRUCHY: In the wake of temporary shops planned for the occasion of Deepavali, platform vendors from Kumbakonam approached the Thanjavur District Collector with a demand that vendors with identity cards must be given priority over the temporary outlets.

The vendors from Kumbakonam who submitted a petition said that the Kumbakonam civic administration has planned to establish temporary shops during the Deepavali season, and priority should be given to the vendors who were given identity cards. “The civic administration should not allow the vendors who do not possess an identity card,” they said.

In addition, they demanded that the daily rental be fixed and that receipts for the rent amount be distributed. They further urged that the civic administration should not allow private parties to take possession of the shops; rather, the shops should be under the control of the civic body throughout the season to avoid unnecessary altercations.

They also demanded the establishment of a special committee of civic administration, Highways department, police, and Tangedco officials, to ensure the smooth functioning of Deepavali shops.