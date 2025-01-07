Ensure diversity in MHC judges appointment, TN, Pondy bar council writes to SC collegium

CHENNAI: The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry wrote to the Supreme Court Collegium and Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, urging them to take eligible candidates from different sections of the society including minorities into consideration while recommending the judges to the Madras High Court.

The Bar Council wrote the letter on behalf of legal fraternities seeking to ensure socio-economic justice and social diversity in the judicial system by considering all sections of society including women and minorities during the process of elevating candidates as judges to the Madras High Court.

The letter further read that the proper representation of all the sections of communities becomes essential in a democratic society.

The letter also pointed out that several judges are likely to attain superannuation this year and emphasised that it is high time the vacancies to the post of judges in HC have to be filled. The appointment of eligible candidates from different strata of the social ladder to the position of high court judges will not just increase the strength of judges but also ensure speedy and uninterrupted justice, said the letter.

The Bar Council in its letter urged the Collegium and CJI to consider the proper representation of candidates from minority communities based on their integrity, legal acumen, wisdom, patience, temper, and resilience.