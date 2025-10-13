Ensure co-op staff job protection: S Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the State government to ensure job security for the employees in cooperative societies and provide a salary hike.

In a statement, the senior leader said that the government should fulfil the demands of employees, including gold assessors. “The power of cooperative societies to appoint employees individually has been taken away, and a state-level agency has been constituted to fill the vacant posts. But, panel lists for promotions are being prepared at the district level. This causes partiality,” he added.

He further stated that employees are complaining about the irregular disbursement of salaries. “Muthalvar Marunthagam shops, which were started through the cooperative societies, are not functioning. Additionally, the retirement benefits provided to employees are improper. Moreover, due to the lack of sufficient funds in the cooperative societies, employees could not extend farmers' loans,” he said.

In a separate statement, party president Anbumani Ramadoss expressed concerns over the government’s decision to cancel tax subsidies given to persons with disabilities (PwD) while buying cars.

“Before the GST reforms, a 28 per cent tax was levied on the purchase of cars. But a 10 per cent waiver was provided to PwD purchasers. As the GST for cars has been reduced to 18 per cent, the tax waiver has also been revoked. The government should reintroduce the waiver,” he urged.

In another statement, the PMK leader Anbumani pointed out a shortage of fertilisers in Cauvery irrigated districts. He demanded that the State government ensure the free availability of fertilisers to the farmers.