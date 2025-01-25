Ensure 100% placement of govt ITIs students, TN Minister tells Labour department

CHENNAI: Minister for Labour and Skill Development CV Ganesan on Friday instructed officials to ensure employment for all outgoing students of government ITIs in the State.

Noting how nearly 90 per cent of students from government ITIs were able to secure jobs now, the minister said Chief Minister MK Stalin has instructed him to ensure that this should be increased to ensure that every single student from these institutes should be able to land jobs, Minister Ganesan said during a review meeting at the Directorate Office of Employment and Training in Guindy on Friday.

The minister also urged officials to take necessary measures to guarantee employment for all outgoing students.

After the review meeting, he handed over appointment letters to 950 candidates who secured jobs with 43 companies during a recruitment drive that was held to place them in the private sector. Ganesh also gave appointment orders to the legal heirs of four employees who died in service.

Labour and Skill Development Department Secretary KV Raghav Rao and Director of Employment and Training B Vishnu Chandran were also present on the occasion.