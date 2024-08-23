Enroachments on waterbodies: Thanjavur Collector to submit detailed report on Oct 28

TIRUCHY: The district administration has been inspecting the waterbodies in Kumbakonam and clearing the encroachments if found, said the Thanjavur Collector B Priyanka Pankajam on Thursday.

The Collector further stated that a detailed report would be submitted by October 28 as per the High Court’s direction.

After the Madras High Court ordered Thanjavur Collector to inspect as many as 44 tanks and 11 canals across Kumbakonam which are encroached on as per the litigation filed by advocate Yanai Rajendran, the district administration has commenced inspection of all the waterbodies.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Collector inspected and surveyed the Pottramari tank and the commercial establishments close to the tank with the help of records.

She also surveyed all four banks of the tank. She also ordered the revenue officials to conduct an investigation about the bathing ghat at the western bank and submit her the report.

“We are very particular that there should not be any encroachment along the waterbodies. If there is an encroachment in a particular water body by any individual or roads laid, they would be removed by all means after the survey as per the government records,” said the Collector.

DRO S Poornima, Assistant Commissioner (HR and CE) Santha, Executive Engineer (HR and CE) E Veeramani and others accompanied the Collector.