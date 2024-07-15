Engineering counselling to begin from July 22: TN education minister

CHENNAI: The counselling process for admission to engineering courses in the state for this academic year will begin from July 22, Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudi said at a press meet on Monday at the Secretariat.

"Elaborate arrangements have been made for the counseling of engineering students which will take place until September 11," the minister said.

A total of 2.53 lakh students have applied for engineering admissions this year.

The initial round of counselling will begin for students in the special reservation category.

Counselling will be conducted online in three rounds and candidates will participate in corresponding rounds based on their rank.

The initial round of counselling will begin for students in the special reservation category.

"Each round will have four stages -- choice filling (course and colleges), seat allotment, confirmation of allotment, and reporting to college and payment of fees," a senior official from DoTE had told DT Next.

The counselling for the students under the 7.5% government reservation category will be held from July 29 to 31 and the provisional allocation will be made on August 10.