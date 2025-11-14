Engine snag forces trainer aircraft to land on Tiruchy-Pudukkottai road

TIRUCHY: A small trainer aircraft belonging to the Salem-based Ekvi Air Training Organisation made an emergency landing at Ammachathiram near Keeranur in Tiruchy-Pudukkottai highway on Thursday following a snag in the engine and the trainer and trainee escaped unhurt.

Traffic was unusually less on the otherwise busy Tiruchy-Pudukkottai road on Thursday afternoon, when the small trainer aircraft – Cessna 172 – carrying the trainer Rahul Ramesh and his trainee Hasir made an emergency landing after they sensed some snag in the engine.

While they landed unscathed, and no one on the ground was hurt in the incident, the aircraft sustained minor damage in the impact. Locals helped move the aircraft from the middle of the road to a safer spot.

The crew informed the aviation firm, which then alerted the Tiruchy Airport authorities about the emergency event.

Meanwhile, news of the unusual landing of an aircraft on the road quickly spread around town Tiruchy and Pudukottai districts, attracting a rush of curious residents for a glimpse of the aircraft.

A technical team from Tiruchy airport reached the spot and inspected the aircraft and updated the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).

Officials from the airport confirmed there was an issue in the aircraft engine and lauded the alertness of the persons on board. Officials further said an inquiry by the DGCA has been ordered to ascertain the actual issues with the aircraft.