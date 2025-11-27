Energetic young leader, beacon of hope, hail leaders

CHENNAI: Leaders extended birthday wishes to Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on his 48th birthday on Thursday.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, in his greeting, hailed the DMK Youth Wing secretary as a "beacon of hope."

The DMK youth wing hailed its leader Udhayanidhi as "a leader who stands as a pillar" of the Dravidian model government under Chief Minister MK Stalin. The party celebrated the birthday of the "energetic young leader" on social media.

"I am not keen on lavish celebrations," Udhayanidhi said in a statement on the eve of his birthday.

Extending his greetings on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, its chief K Selvaperunthagai said, "It is noteworthy that you are the hope for the youth, reflecting the revolutionary thinking of the great Tamil leader Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) and the welfare initiatives of the Chief Minister.”

“May you always be blessed with good health and the strength to continue serving the people,” Selvaperunthagai said in a post on the social media platform ‘X.’