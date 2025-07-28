Encroachments threaten Sriperumbudur Big Lake

SRIPERUMBUDUR: The big lake in Sriperumbudur, which is significant for farming and raising groundwater levels, is now under threat due to the inflow of sewage waste and encroachments.

This lake covers around 1,427 acres and helps irrigate over 500 acres of farmland in Sriperumbudur, Pillaypakkam, and Katchipattu villages. It usually fills up during the rainy season, supplies water through canals, and also helps recharge groundwater.

As the population in the area grows, many residents have started letting untreated sewage straight into the lake. Adding to the issue, construction waste is also being dumped along the edges of the lake and into canals. This blocks the flow of the water and increases the risk of floods when it rains heavily.

If this continues, farmers worry the lake might disappear, leading to water shortage and long-term damage to groundwater availability. “We have filed several complaints with the Sriperumbudur Municipality, urging them to stop sewage discharge and illegal dumping. But no concrete action has been taken so far,” said a local farmer.

When contacted, a Sriperumbudur Municipality official said the lake falls under the jurisdiction of the Water Resources Department (WRD). However, WRD officials clarified that while they oversee water levels and general maintenance, preventing pollution and curbing encroachments falls under the purview of local civic authorities.