EMUs cancelled for 8 hrs in Central–Arakkonam section on Nov 23

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway (SR) announced full cancellation of 49 EMU train services in the Central – Arakkonam section for the commissioning of the electronic interlocking panel at Tiruninravur Yard from 5:40 am to 3:05 pm on November 23 (Sunday).

In lieu of the cancelled trains, 17 passenger specials would be operated, said a press release issued by SR.

The trains cancelled will play Beach-Tiruvallur, Moore Market Complex-Tiruvallur, Ennore-Tiruvallur, MMC-Kadambattur, Beach-Tiruttani, MMC-Arakkonam, Beach-Arakkonam, Arakkonam-MMC, Kadambattur-Beach and Avadi-Ennore. During the block period, trains from Beach / MMC to Avadi / Pattabiram Military Siding will continue to run as per the normal schedule in both directions.

There will be no EMU services between Pattabiram and Tiruvallur stations from 12:10 pm to 3:40 pm on Sunday due to operational requirements. These services will resume as per the normal schedule after the block period, added the release.