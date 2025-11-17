Begin typing your search...

    EMUs cancelled for 8 hrs in Central–Arakkonam section on Nov 23

    In lieu of the cancelled trains, 17 passenger specials would be operated, said a press release issued by SR

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 Nov 2025 9:56 PM IST
    EMUs cancelled for 8 hrs in Central–Arakkonam section on Nov 23
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The Southern Railway (SR) announced full cancellation of 49 EMU train services in the Central – Arakkonam section for the commissioning of the electronic interlocking panel at Tiruninravur Yard from 5:40 am to 3:05 pm on November 23 (Sunday).

    In lieu of the cancelled trains, 17 passenger specials would be operated, said a press release issued by SR.

    The trains cancelled will play Beach-Tiruvallur, Moore Market Complex-Tiruvallur, Ennore-Tiruvallur, MMC-Kadambattur, Beach-Tiruttani, MMC-Arakkonam, Beach-Arakkonam, Arakkonam-MMC, Kadambattur-Beach and Avadi-Ennore. During the block period, trains from Beach / MMC to Avadi / Pattabiram Military Siding will continue to run as per the normal schedule in both directions.

    There will be no EMU services between Pattabiram and Tiruvallur stations from 12:10 pm to 3:40 pm on Sunday due to operational requirements. These services will resume as per the normal schedule after the block period, added the release.

    Southern RailwayEMU train servicesArakkonamChennai Central
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X