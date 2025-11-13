Email threatening to blow off Tamil Nady Ministers’ houses turn hoax

TIRUCHY: After the Tiruchy City Commissioner’s office received an email threatening a bomb blast at the houses of ministers KN Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) screened both the premises and declared that it was a hoax on Wednesday.

According to sources, the State Police Headquarters, Chennai received an email stating that the houses of ministers Nehru at Thillai Nagar and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi at Anna Nagar in Tiruchy, the Tiruchy City Police Commissioner’s office was alerted and soon, two separate BDDS teams were sent to both the premises and they searched both the premises elaborately and later, they declared that it was a hoax mail.

But still, the police registered a case and are in the process of identifying the culprit who sent the mail.

Later, a similar threat was received at St Joseph’s college, Tiruchy, and the team also went there and searched the college premises and that too had turned out to be a hoax.