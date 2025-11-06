Email entries before Dec 12 for competition on Nalam Kakkum Stalin

CHENNAI: The State government has announced various competitions for the public, including essay, reels, photography, short film and others on ‘Nalam Kakkum Stalin’ initiative.

A government press release stated that the goal was to create public awareness and encourage participation in Nalam Kakkum Stalin medical camps. The scheme was launched in August this year, and aimed at ensuring accessible and quality medical care for all sections of society.

To highlight the changes this scheme has brought to people’s lives, and to understand the public sentiments about it, the Department of Information and PR Media Centre has planned a series of special programmes.

Persons interested in participating in the competition can send their entries to tndiprmhnks@gmail.com before December 12.