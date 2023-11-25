Ellis Anicut across Thenpennai to be rebuilt at Rs 86.25 crore

CHENNAI: State Water Resources Department would reconstruct Ellis Choultry Anicut, which was damaged beyond repair two years ago following the flood in Thenpennaiyar. The new structure would come up in 18 months at Rs 86.25 crore. Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy laid foundation stone for construction of the checkdam on Thursday.

The new structure would be the replica of the 70 year-old Ellis Anicut between Enathimanagalam and Kappur villages in Thiruvennainallur taluk in Villupuram district. A portion of the structure was badly damaged in the flood in January 2020. Following that, the authorities pulled down the remaining structures to thwart damages to riverbanks and flooding of farmlands along the riverbed.

“The new structure will be similar to the old Ellis Choultry Anicut that was built in 1949-1950. It will take one-and-a-half years to complete the construction,” said a WRO official and added that the new structure would come up 450 metres upstream from the earlier structure across the river. It would benefit a total of 13,100 acres of land by diverting water in the right and left canals of anicut to feed 12 lakes and 14 lakes respectively. The structure would also aid rejuvenation of the groundwater level in 35 villages, boost aquifers to enhance drinking water sources.