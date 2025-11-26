Elephant Rolex dies in an accidental fall in Anamalai Tiger Reserve

COIMBATORE: Wild tusker Rolex, captured in Coimbatore and released in the reserve forest area in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), died in an accidental fall on Wednesday evening.

A habitual crop raider, the tusker was captured in Thondamuthur near Coimbatore on 16 October after it was involved in multiple incidents of negative interactions with human beings.

It was lodged in a kraal for 25 days at Varagaliyar in ATR, before being shifted to Manthiri Mattam forest area, where it was fitted with a radio collar and released into the forest area. A team was also deployed to monitor its movement through GPS technology.

Field Director of ATR D Venkatesh said that the elephant, while moving towards a stream, had unfortunately slipped and fallen. “Our staff had seen its fall. As the elephant lay motionless, they rushed nearby and found the animal to have died in the impact of the fall,” he said.

A post-mortem is likely to be done on Thursday. The Chief Wildlife Warden has formed a fact-finding team to ascertain the reason for its death.

This is the second incident of a captured elephant losing its life in an accidental fall in a week. Wild elephant ‘Radhakrishnan’, captured in Gudalur after it was involved in frequent negative interactions with human beings, and released in Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) in Tirunelveli, had died in a similar fall on 18 November.