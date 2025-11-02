Elephant dies at rehabilitation centre after brief age related illness

TIRUCHY: Elephant Indira (64) passed away at the Elephant Rehabilitation Centre in MR Palayam, Tiruchy, due to age-related illness on Saturday. Its carcass was buried with due protocol and respect at the centre's premises.



Indira, for the past five days, kept lying around continuously, refusing to have food or medicine and had been ill for the past five months. She was being treated by a special medical team comprised of faculty from Tamil Nadu Veterinary Science College, Namakkal and Orathanadu, under the supervision of Regional Joint Director (Veterinary Science) Chandru.



The medical team that inspected the elephant confirmed that she had passed away at 8 am on Saturday. A post-mortem was conducted, and she was buried in the rehabilitation premises in the evening.