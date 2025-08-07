Elephant carcass found with missing tusks in the Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: The remains of a completely decomposed wild elephant have been found with its tusks missing at Bokkapuram near Masinagudi in the Nilgiris on Wednesday.

Acting on information, a forest department team from Singara Range reached the spot and examined the remains of the carcass.

“We suspect the animal to have died four months ago as its body had completely decomposed, while its tusks were missing,” said a forest department staff member.

Meanwhile, a post-mortem performed by Mudumalai forest veterinarian Dr Rajesh Kumar revealed that the elephant, aged around 50 years, had died of natural causes.

The Singara Forest Department has registered a case, and a search is on to nab the culprits who took away the tusks.