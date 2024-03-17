Electoral bond scam is a ‘white collar corruption’ of the BJP: Stalin

CHENNAI: Launching a scathing attack on the ruling BJP, the DMK supremo and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said the electoral bond scam has proved that the BJP is corrupt and it is a white collar corruption of the BJP.

Delivering his address at the closing ceremony of 62-day Bharat Jodo Nyay yatra at Mumbai's Shivaji park ground, Stalin said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done only two things in his 10-year regime. One is foreign trips and another one is fake propaganda. We must stop this now. This is our (INDIA bloc) agenda. From the day we formed the INDIA bloc, BJP stopped using the term India, such is the fear. That's why PM Modi stooped down to defame our alliance."

Slamming the BJP, Stalin said the Prime Minister calls the INDIA bloc corrupt but the electoral bond scam has proved that the BJP is corrupt, who collected Rs 8,000 crore in the name of electoral bonds.

"It's a white collar corruption of BJP. Can such a PM talk about corruption? Modi accused us of diverting people from his failures and scams. We (INDIA bloc) have entered politics to work for the people not for entertainment, " he noted.

Further, Stalin said the INDIA bloc alliance's only goal is to defeat the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

"Rahul Gandhi has visited all states to understand the heart of our India. It is a journey to restore India that was destroyed by the BJP. Election dates have been announced. Now our only goal is to defeat the BJP. There is no bigger threat than the BJP to India. The real victory of Rahul 's Bharat Jodo yatra lyes in defeating the BJP. The journey that started from Kanniyakumari should end in capturing New Delhi and forming a truly federal, secular and inclusive government," Stalin added.