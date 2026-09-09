Election King Padmarajan files 256th nomination for Dharapuram by-polls

A resident of Mettur in Salem district, Padmarajan filed his nomination for the 256th time. Since 1988, he has filed nominations for parliamentary, assembly and local-body elections, often taking on prominent political leaders.

“My only objective is to have my name featured in the Guinness World Records and the Limca Book of Records. I have never been driven by the desire to win an election,” he said to the media after filing his nomination.