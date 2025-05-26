Election for six RS seats from TN to be held on June 19

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India announced biennial elections for six seats to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu along with two seats in Assam on June 19.

The term of Vaiko, P Wilson, M Mohamed Abdulla, and M Shanmugam of DMK, N Chandrasegharan of AIADMK and Anbumani Ramadoss of PMK would come to an end on July 24. Hence, the Commission has announced the biennial elections to the Council of States (RS) from TN, according to Under Secretary of the commission Tanuj Kumari.

The notification regarding the election would be announced on June 2, while the last date for submitting nomination is on June 9. Scrutiny would be carried on June 10 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is on June 12. The polling would be held between 9 am and 4 pm on June 19 and the counting of votes would commence at 5 pm on the same day.