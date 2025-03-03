Elderly woman, daughter murdered in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: Two women including an elderly woman were murdered at Melanambipuram near Ettayapuram in Thoothukudi district on Monday evening.

The deceased were identified as Seethalakshmi (70) and her daughter Ramajeyanthi (48), sources said.

Neighbours were shocked to see the duo dead inside their house.

Superintendent of Police Albert John and the Ettayapuram police inspected the scene of crime and held inquiries.

It was found that earrings of the deceased were found missing and nearly 13 sovereigns of gold were stolen. Four special teams have been formed to nab the accused.