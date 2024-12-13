Elderly Kerala couple and baby grandson killed as car rams into truck in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A couple from Kerala and their two-month-old grandson died after their car rammed into a mini-truck in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Police identified the deceased as Jacob Abraham (60), his wife Sheeba Jacob (55) from Eraviperoor village in Pathanamthitta in Kerala and their grandson Aaron Jacob Thomas. Their daughter-in-law Anila Thomas (30), wife of Thomas Kuriakose, who works abroad, suffered critical injuries.

Police said the couple, along with their daughter-in-law and grandson were bound to Bengaluru in Karnataka from Kerala when the mishap happened in the early morning hours on L&T bypass Road near Madukkarai.

Jacob, who was behind the wheel, had lost control of the car, which ran into the opposite lane of the road, resulting in a head-on collision with a mini truck. In the impact of the mishap, the front portion of the car was completely crushed.

Police said Jacob, his wife and two-year-old grandson died on the spot, while the public rescued Anila Thomas, who suffered severe injuries. She was sent by an ambulance to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), where she is undergoing treatment in a critical condition. The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem at CMCH.

The Madukkarai police have registered a case and picked up mini truck driver K Sakthivel (39) from Karur and further inquiries are on.