Elderly farmer knocked down by MLA's car, dies in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A senior citizen farmer was knocked down by the Tiruvaiyaru DMK MLA’s car, killing him on the spot on Tuesday.

It is said that C Govindaraj (65), a farmer from Thennamanadu near Orathanadu in Thanjavur, was proceeding to his field by his moped on Tuesday afternoon.

When he was nearing the Thanjavur-Pattukkottai bypass, DMK Central Thanjavur district secretary and Tiruvaiyaru MLA Durai Chandrasekaran, who was returning to Thanjavur in his car, hit Govindaraj after the driver Senthil (38) lost control while attempting to negotiate a turning. Govindaraj sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.

On information, Orathanadu police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to Orathanadu GH. Police registered a case and seized the MLA’s car. The MLA and the driver who sustained minor injuries were rushed to the Orathanadu GH for first aid.

It may be noted that Govindaraj's brother Kathirvel, who was the former DMK panchayat president, died on November 5 after being knocked down by a bus.