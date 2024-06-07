Ejection or elevation, what awaits Tamil Nadu BJP unit chief Annamalai?

CHENNAI: As the BJP's ambitious aim to capture space in Tamil Nadu politics by winning seats in the Lok Sabha elections, a plan scripted by its State unit president K Annamalai, fell by the wayside, speculations are now rife over his future prospects in the Saffron party.

While some reports say he would be removed from the position, others say the BJP national leadership is likely to elevate him to a post in the central cabinet, which, political observers say, would serve two purposes simultaneously: remove him from Tamil Nadu politics where he is a divisive figure among the important potential allies like the AIADMK and even within the party, and at the same time, keep Annamalai’s supporters enthused.

The poor performance in the polls – except at Coimbatore where Annamalai garnered a respectable number of votes but without any real chance of winning – has made it clear to the BJP leadership that to make a mark in the fractured political landscape of Tamil Nadu, where even the ruling DMK and opposition major AIADMK have to align with smaller outfits to prevent splintering of votes, the party needs partners.

It does have partners, but all of them except the PMK are marginal players with little or no relevance politically or electorally. Standing in stark contrast is the BJP’s fruitful alliance with the AIADMK in the 2021 Assembly polls when it won four MLA seats.

As things stand now between the BJP and the AIADMK, a reconciliation is close to impossible with Annamalai at the helm. This was clear when senior AIADMK leader SP Velumani, who is a close aide of the party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, squarely blamed Annamalai for both parties faring badly in the Lok Sabha polls and allowing the DMK-led INDIA bloc to record a runaway victory from all 40 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Thus, analysts say, there are only two options before the BJP high command. Annamalai’s ouster is an option, one that would make the AIADMK and the senior leaders of the BJP happy. However, it holds the risk of antagonising his support base, which has emerged as a not-so-insignificant force for the party in Tamil Nadu.

Perhaps it would be more viable to ‘kick him up’ to the Union Cabinet where he would have a seat but little power. That would enable him to save face, keep his flock happy, as well as cheer and lure the potential partners back to the NDA fold.

Rumours and theories are swirling around Annamalai’s visit to Delhi after being summoned by the BJP leadership, and a final word on the matter is expected to emerge before long.