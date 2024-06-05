Humbled in Coimbatore Lok Sabha election, Annamalai says will continue to be voice for Tamil Nadu welfare

CHENNAI: BJP State president K Annamalai on Tuesday said that he will continue to be the voice for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Thanking the voters of Tamil Nadu, Annamalai said, “I would like to thank everyone who has trusted and voted for us. The voice of the National Democratic Alliance and the voice of the Tamil Nadu BJP will continue to be the voice for the welfare of the people of the State.”

“I bow down and thank all the Tamil Nadu BJP members, leaders, functionaries, NDA leaders, cadres who have fully engaged themselves in the election work and worked hard selflessly,” he said in a statement.

Exuding hope, the saffron party leader said in the future, his party will redouble efforts for the welfare of the people, and the people of Tamil Nadu will recognise his efforts.

Defeat embarrassing, will rise again: Tamilisai: Meanwhile, former governor and BJP candidate for Chennai South, Tamilisai Soundararajan said this defeat is embarrassing to her but she will rise again with tremendous strength and continue her work as ‘Akka’.

“In this election, 35 per cent of the people voted for me in the Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency. I humbly thank every voter who voted for me. I will open a public service centre in Chennai South constituency. Even if this defeat is embarrassing, I’m happy that I have got an opportunity to work actively in politics, “ she told reporters at the counting centre.