BJP high command summons Annamalai, sparks rumours about replacing him as Tamil Nadu unit chief

CHENNAI: As PM-elect Narendra Modi and other top brass of BJP were engaged in various discussions on the formation of a new coalition government, speculations were rife in the saffron party’s state unit about their president K Annamalai’s replacement following his ‘sudden’ visit to Delhi.

According to the Election Commission’s data, in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the Annamalai-led NDA did not win a single seat despite securing 18.28 per cent vote share. Although Annamalai claims that the BJP has grown by pushing back the primary opposition AIADMK in the Lok Sabha elections, most of the state-level functionaries disclosed to DT Next that the chance of victory was lost because BJP severed ties with the AIADMK.

Multiple sources in the party admitted that Annamalai was responsible for the break-up of AIADMK and BJP and that the high command was deeply upset with him. “Our party high command was aware that the reason why the BJP could not win even one seat in Tamil Nadu is because of the alliance break-up with the AIADMK. All state BJP presidents and CMs of BJP-ruled states would go to Delhi soon to discuss the Lok Sabha results. But, the state president (Annamalai) did not go to Delhi just for poll debacle related discussion, but he is trying to get away with the ‘stern actions’ by giving a self-explanation about the failure to win Lok Sabha seats in the Dravidian heartland. The young BJP leader is understood to have prepared narrative stating that the BJP’s vote percentage had surged due to his efforts surpassing the AIADMK in several seats,” sources said.

However, highly-placed BJP sources close to Annamalai, told this newspaper that he is planning to lobby for a berth in Modi’s Cabinet.

“His tenure as state president has come to an end. He had thought that he could continue as the leader till 2026 and participate in the coalition government by winning significant seats in the 2026 Assembly elections. But, he also knows that the impact of the LS results will cost his presidency. That is why he has gone to Delhi to meet senior leaders and urge the central leadership to provide a Cabinet berth. However, it is not known how effective his efforts will be,” the aide explained, seeking anonymity.

Meanwhile, another senior leader from Northern TN said the chances are bleak for Annamalai’s Cabinet dream.





“Our high command is in serious deliberations on how to correct the setback in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra and on allotment of portfolios to coalition parties. They are not even thinking about TN for now. But, there are speculations that he went to Delhi and will insist on a Cabinet berth for him. The chances are bleak for his Cabinet dream,” the leader said, adding that he might have been replaced from the state president post and there are high chances that he will be given a party post at the national-level.

Dismissing all the speculations, BJP state vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy said the leaders might have invited Annamalai to commend him, who was responsible for the party’s growth.