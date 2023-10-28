Eight trucks carrying gravel to Kerala sans permit seized in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Eight trucks smuggling gravel to Kerala were seized by a special team from the Department of Mining and Geology in Coimbatore outskirts on Thursday night. Acting on a tip that gravel from quarries in Pollachi were being smuggled to Kerala, a team comprising Assistant Geologist M Balamurugan from Chennai conducted a vehicle inspection at ‘Veerappagoundanur’ check post near Kinathukadavu and Madukkarai check post on Tamil Nadu-Kerala border.

When the team intercepted the trucks, the crew members alighted and took to their heels. A check revealed that the vehicles were laden with gravel without a proper permit. An investigation brought to light that the gravel was taken from quarries in Pollachi. The seized vehicles were handed over to Coimbatore rural police, who have registered a case and further inquiries are on.