Three college students killed, four injured in car crash near Maduranthagam

The seven students of a private college in Pallavaram had travelled to Puducherry on a trip and were returning to Chennai.

Around 9 pm, when the car was travelling at high speed near Maduranthagam, its rear tyre suddenly burst. The driver lost control, causing the car to overturn on the road.

The car was severely mangled in the crash, leaving all seven students seriously injured. Passersby who rushed to the spot began rescue efforts.