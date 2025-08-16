Eganapuram villagers pass resolution for 14th time opposing airport in Parandur

CHENNAI: Eganapuram villagers have passed a resolution for the 14th time opposing the Parandur Greenfield Airport project at the Gram Sabha held on Friday.

Following the I-Day celebrations, the gram sabha meeting was held in Eganapuram village panchayat, where villagers passed a resolution opposing the construction of the airport.

In August 2022, the Union government announced Parandur as the location to build Chennai’s second Greenfield airport. However, residents of Parandur and 19 other surrounding villages have been strongly protesting the decision, claiming the project would destroy agricultural lands, waterbodies, and residential areas. Villagers have been holding continuous protests for over 1,100 days.

The agitation gained further momentum recently when actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay visited the village to extend his full support. He assured the residents that, if necessary, he would accompany them to the State Secretariat to submit their demands in person.

Several political parties and organisations, including PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, and Naam Tamilar Katchi, have also voiced support for the villagers in their protest.

The State government has stated that the project will be implemented without causing harm to residents, but villagers have rejected the assurance. They continue to demand that the airport be relocated to another site entirely. Meanwhile, the state government has been actively pursuing land acquisition for the project.

On Friday, villagers passed the formal resolution at Eganapuram, marking the 14th time villagers have formally opposed the project in a gram sabha meeting. It’s also notable that on six earlier occasions, villagers have boycotted the gram sabha altogether as a mark of protest. Villagers have insisted that they would never stop their protest at any cost and would never give up their land.