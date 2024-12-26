Efforts on to reunite calf with its herd

COIMBATORE: The forest department continued its efforts to reunite an elephant calf with its herd for the second successive day on Wednesday.

The calf was spotted near Thadagam on Tuesday. While trying to locate its herd nearby, the staff noticed an adult elephant dead a little distance away, which they believed was the mother.

The forest department attempted to unite the calf with a herd wandering around in a nearby forest area on Tuesday night. “However, the herd which had around ten elephants refused to take along the calf jumbo. Similar attempts will be made again,” said a staff with the forest department.

“At least four attempts will be made to reunite the calf with the same herd. If it fails, the department will look for other herds nearby. And, if nothing materialises, the calf will be taken to elephant camps to be nursed, with permission from authorities,” he added.

The calf was examined by veterinarians and was found to be in good health. It is fed with milk and nutritional supplements.