After efforts to unite baby elephant with mother, other calves fail, Coimbatore foresters to send him to Mudumalai camp now

CHENNAI: Forest department officials in Coimbatore have been unsuccessful in their mission to reunite a baby elephant with its mother, even after four days of efforts and interventions, a Daily Thanthi report stated. They have now decided to rehabilitate him to the Mudumalai camp in Nilgiris district.

In the forest area of Coimbatore's Marudamalai, an ailing mother elephant was recently found lying on the ground with a distressed three-month old male calf next to her. The rest of the herd were in nearby forests. A team of foresters lifted the adult elephant on a crane and propped her up while they provided medical treatment for three days, and released her into the forest once her health improved.

Later last week, the team found the elephant calf stranded in a plantation in Viraliyur area and took him to the foothills of Marudamalai in a jeep, in an attempt to find his mother and reunite them.

After the older elephant was spotted in the locality, a team of more than 30 staff of the forest department attempted to lead the calf towards his mother elephant but she rejected the baby and ran away.

Following this incident, forest officials brought the baby elephant to the Atthukkadu forest area to be with other captive calves. But as the baby elephants rejected his company, the foresters took the calf to a rehabilitation area within the forest and gave him food and care.

Now, according to Daily Thanthi, forest officials have decided to transport the calf to Mudumalai camp in Nilgiris district where he will be provided with necessary treatment.