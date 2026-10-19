Education is power: A postmaster-turned-professor’s quest to teach human rights to students

But throughout the time he was working, the sub-postmaster kept his passion for research alive by pursuing degrees on the side and attending college events where he would address students and teachers on human rights and contemporary issues. It was during that time that some teachers advised him to take the National Eligibility Test (NET), which is mandatory for recruiting teachers. “I appeared for the exam and cleared it on my first attempt,” he recalls proudly.

While working at the postal office, Ragu completed MA in Human Rights. He took voluntary retirement in 2014 to pursue teaching and research full time after 30 years of service in the postal department.

In 2019, he was awarded Doctor of Philosophy in Political Science (part-time) at Dravidian University, Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, on the title, ‘Socio, Economic Conditions of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Religious Minorities in Tamil Nadu (Special Reference to Vellore District) – A Study’.