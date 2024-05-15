Education dept conducts transfer consultations before schools reopen

CHENNAI: Before schools reopen, the education department is actively conducting transfer consultations for the government and aided school teachers in TN. It has also invited teachers to apply for the consultation.

As per the data, from Monday till date, 13,484 applications have been received for transfer counselling in various posts. Teachers can apply for the consultation till May 17 on the Education Management Information System (EMIS) portal.

For the consultation, transfers and postings will be held in four levels within the block, education district, district and State. Transfer will be conducted for posts such as Secondary-Grade Teachers (SGTs), Bachelor in Training (BT) teachers, Primary-school HMs and Middle-school HMs.

Meanwhile, teachers of Adi Dravidar Welfare and Tribal Welfare departments have claimed that they have not received any intimation about transfer consultation from their respective departments yet.

Both the departments do not rightly follow the schedule to conduct transfer consultation. It's either conducted at the end of the academic year during the final exams or not conducted at all for 5 years, said a teacher of the ADW school.