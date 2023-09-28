Edu dept releases dates for school reopen & teachers training

CHENNAI: With the quarterly exam concluded on Wednesday, the schools are scheduled to reopen for higher secondary on October 3.

Consequently, a first-term exam holiday has been declared, commencing on Thursday till October 8.

This holiday applies to students studying in Classes I to V in government and government-aided primary and middle schools, and regular classes for these students will resume on October 9.

The circular from the department also outlines plans for second-term training sessions for teachers responsible for instructing students in classes I to V in government and government-aided primary and middle schools.

These training sessions are scheduled to occur in two phases, spanning from October 3 to October 6. These sessions will be conducted in collaboration with the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

The primary goal of the training is to guarantee that teachers engaged in teaching and learning for primary classes in government and government-aided primary and middle schools attend these training sessions. Teachers are encouraged to make additional visits to their schools on days other than training days to conduct preparatory work for the upcoming second term.

In parallel, the second-term classes for students in Classes VI to VIII in all government and government-aided middle schools are set to commence on October 3.