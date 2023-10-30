Edu dept prepares restructuring of SCERT and DIETs

CHENNAI: The School Education Department is restructuring the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs), as per the approval given by the State government.

This decision follows a series of initiatives undertaken by SCERT in response to recent developments and recommendations, to adapt to the changing educational landscape.

Under the approved plan, SCERT has created five divisions with allocated positions for deputy directors, senior lecturers, and lecturers, marking a pivotal step in enhancing the organisation's capabilities.

SCERT's director emphasised the necessity for a comprehensive restructuring of the organisation and its affiliated institutions, including DIETs, Block Institutes of Teacher Education (BITES), and Government Teacher Training Institutes (GTTIs).

Key areas of focus within this restructuring include the assessment division, educational television (Kalvi TV), and the state resource center.

As per the circular, the restructuring plan involves surrendering 58 posts, which include various teaching positions from DIETs and GTTIs.

In exchange, SCERT will create ten postgraduate teacher posts and 20 graduate teacher posts.

Notably, some positions related to Kalvi TV will be filled through outsourcing arrangements, except the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), to control costs and ensure flexibility in staffing.

"This comprehensive restructuring, as endorsed by the government, is expected to result in substantial cost savings totaling Rs 49 lakhs the expenditure on creating new posts is anticipated to be less than retaining the surrendered posts, ensuring that the overall staffing expenditure by SCERT remains within budget provisions," the circular added.

The restructuring also includes the allocation of 360 positions, with a note that 20 librarian positions will no longer be available. "Certain positions have been classified as vanishing posts and will be surrendered upon the incumbents' promotions or retirement. In addition, 14 daily wage positions in DIETs will also be surrendered," the circular has clarified.

To ensure the success of this restructuring, the education department will employ an outsourcing service model for Kalvi TV channel content creation and publication, with an annual expenditure cap of Rs 3.50 crore.

"Vacancies resulting from the restructuring, except for promotional roles, will be filled through deputation from Annamalai University, with no new recruitment permitted. All teaching staff and librarian positions will be filled by fully qualified candidates with specified qualifications," the circular has said.