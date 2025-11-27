EDII-TN offers training on drone operations

CHENNAI: The Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute, Tamil Nadu (EDII-TN), is offering a three-day programme on introduction to drone technology, drone cinematography techniques, aerial photography overview, flight regulation and safety under DGCA.

The training on ‘media drone operations’ for students will start on December 1. The career opportunities include film and television production, event coverage, news and media organisations, tourism and hospitality industry, documentary filmmaking, real estate photography, videography, advertising and marketing, industrial photography, corporate films, forest wildlife photography and YouTube and social media content creation.

In another programme, the institute will provide career opportunities in fire and rescue operations. Training will be given for male, female and transgender candidates aged 18 years with a minimum qualification of Class 10. A government certificate will be provided upon successful completion of the course.