Edappadi slams transporting food for cleanliness workers on garbage truck

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Thursday accused the DMK government of disrespecting cleanliness workers through what they described as the mismanaged and humiliating rollout of the State’s new food distribution scheme.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the scheme, showcased through a grand launch by Chief Minister MK Stalin, had “collapsed within days.” Citing reports, he said nearly 60% of Chennai’s sanitation workers had not received food, while many were left waiting for hours without proper arrangements. He condemned an incident in Coimbatore where food meant for Semmozhi Park workers was allegedly transported in a garbage truck, calling it the “peak of humiliation.”

Palaniswami accused the DMK of using welfare as a publicity stunt and of failing to honour promises made to cleanliness workers before the elections. He demanded immediate, transparent and dignified implementation of the scheme, emphasising that workers who keep the state clean must be treated with respect.

BJP State president Nainar Nagenthran also criticised the government, calling the use of a garbage truck “shocking, arrogant and unacceptable.” He questioned whether the Chief Minister believed such treatment was suitable for the very workers who maintain public hygiene.

Nagenthran said the DMK leadership enjoyed privileges while sanitation workers were denied basic dignity. He criticised the government, saying that offering poorly delivered meals undermined their self-respect. He also condemned DMK members for portraying the food distribution as a favour, saying such attitudes expose the ruling party’s disregard for marginalised communities.

Warning the DMK of electoral consequences, Nagenthran said the public was closely watching the government’s conduct and would “respond in the coming elections.”