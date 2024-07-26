Edappadi slams DMK over 'politically-affiliated' appointment of Jinnah as Director of Prosecution

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) criticised the DMK government for appointing Hassan Mohammed Jinnah, a former DMK candidate in the Thousand Lights assembly elections, as the new Director of Prosecution, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The appointment was done after the retirement of the previous director and is in accordance with section 20(2)(a) of the newly-implemented Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023, which has replaced the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure Code, and the Indian Evidence Act.

Terming it a "politically-affiliated" appointment by the DMK government, EPS in a press release said that he was surprised to see DMK's contradictory action. Elaborating, he said, "On one hand, they (the DMK govt) are opposing the newly implemented criminal laws by the central government by holding protests and hunger strikes. On the other hand, they are using it in their favour. This adversely affects the legitimate promotions of senior officials. I urge the DMK government not to appoint politically-affiliated people and remove Hassan Muhammed Jinnah from the position."

The opposition leader added that it was customary for those appointed as Assistant Prosecutors by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, through elevation of rank, to be promoted to the position of Director of Prosecution, and that this appointment has affected their rightful chances at promotion. He then urged the DMK government to remove Jinnah from the post.