Edappadi shifted party HQ to Shah's house: Udhayanidhi

COIMBATORE: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday launched a blistering attack on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for abandoning the ideology of the party’s founding icons.

Speaking at a conference titled ‘Vellattum Samuga Needhi’ organised by Puthiya Dravida Kazhagam in Erode, Udhayanidhi slammed Palaniswami for having forgotten Dravidam. “Not just that, he had also forgotten the AIADMK’s leaders like MGR, Anna and Jayalalithaa. Now his heart is filled only with Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” he said.

Delving further, the Deputy Chief Minister said there is a competition among those in AIADMK to prove who is a better slave to Amit Shah. “Just like a bank with several branches having its headquarters in Delhi, the AIADMK and its alliance parties have their head office (BJP) in Delhi,” he said.

Referring to Sengottaiyan’s recent visit to Delhi under the pretext of a religious trip, Udhayanidhi mocked, saying he, however, met Amit Shah and sought permission to join another party. “Even senior party leaders of AIADMK are joining other parties only with the permission of the BJP,” he said.

Accusing the 'fascist' BJP of trying to snatch away the rights of minorities through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with the support of AIADMK, Udhayanidhi said the DMK, however, is fighting to protect the rights of downtrodden people. “The victory of the DMK alliance in 2026 in the western region cannot be stopped,” he said.

He also attacked Governor RN Ravi for his remarks against Dravidam, calling them all lies.