Edappadi Palaniswami pays tribute to MGR on 37th death anniversary

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami led a tribute ceremony at the MGR Memorial on Marina beach in Chennai on the 37th death anniversary of party founder and former chief minister MG Ramachandran (MGR).

Palaniswami, along with senior AIADMK leaders, former ministers, and party members, offered floral tributes at the memorial, commemorating the late leader’s contribution to Tamil Nadu’s political and social landscape.

The event also saw party workers across Tamil Nadu paying respects to MGR by garlanding his statues in various locations. A solemn pledge ceremony was conducted by the AIADMK, reaffirming their commitment to the ideals that MGR championed throughout his life, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Earlier, Palaniswami shared a message on social media, remembering MGR as a leader who brought the Dravidian movement to the masses and dedicated his life to the welfare of the people. "On the death anniversary of our beloved leader, we vow to continue his vision and restore the golden era of governance he established," Palaniswami wrote.