Edappadi-Modi talks on cards, NDA in full throttle

CHENNAI: A high-level discussion is expected during a politically significant meeting between AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and Prime Minister and top BJP leader Narendra Modi, who is arriving in Coimbatore on Wednesday, November 19, for an agriculture-related event.

The AIADMK chief's meeting with the top leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to strengthen the front's position ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

The meeting gains importance against the backdrop of the NDA's recent slips, including the loss of TTV Dhinakaran and O Panneerselvam from the alliance fold, and the expulsion of Sengottaiyan from the AIADMK. All eyes are on the Modi-EPS discussion as the AIADMK chief is vigorously consolidating his position in the party, leaving no scope for the reentry of expelled leaders or accommodating them in the alliance.

The meeting is seen as part of the broader poll game plan, as AIADMK, the leader of the NDA in Tamil Nadu, has already reached out to parties to strengthen the alliance.

The AIADMK is reportedly in continuous talks with the Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), engaging with leaders of both warring groups, party founder-father S Ramadoss and son, president Anbumani Ramadoss. Meanwhile, recent interactions in Madurai between Deputy Leader of the Opposition RB Udayakumar and DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant suggest a push to bring the Captain's party into the alliance.

During his meeting with the Prime Minister and BJP's top leader, Narendra Modi, Palaniswami is expected to brief him on the ongoing negotiations, potential new entrants to the NDA, and the revival of ties with past members of the front.

Prime Minister Modi is likely to convey the party's desire to contest a substantial number of seats in Tamil Nadu, BJP leaders confide. He is also expected to emphasise the importance of finalising the alliance structure and promptly concluding seat-sharing agreements.

The meeting is anticipated to be a strategic session to chart the NDA's course in Tamil Nadu, with the unified goal of presenting a formidable front in the forthcoming electoral battle against the ruling DMK.