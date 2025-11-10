Edappadi keeps cadre guessing on forming ‘grand alliance’

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has kept party cadre guessing about future alliances, even after Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) formally declared Vijay as its Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2026 Assembly elections, challenging parties to join an alliance under his leadership.

Amid heightened political speculations, Palaniswami recently urged AIADMK workers not to believe media reports on alliance developments, insisting that the party could still forge a “strong coalition” for the forthcoming polls. His remarks, delivered at a public meeting, drew enthusiastic applause and were viewed as an attempt to maintain momentum among the cadre despite shifting political equations.

Talk of an AIADMK–TVK alliance had intensified over the past month following the Karur stampede, during which both the AIADMK and BJP publicly supported Vijay. The speculation deepened when TVK flags were spotted during Palaniswami’s tour in Kumarapalayam, and his Pillayar suzhi (Ganesha’s swirl) remarks fuelled interpretations of an emerging political alignment.

However, TVK moved swiftly to dispel such assumptions. The party’s joint general secretary, CTR Nirmal Kumar, clarified then that no alliance talks were underway and that the party remained committed to contesting independently. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also stated that the BJP had not held discussions with TVK and would consult NDA partners before taking any decision. Palaniswami reiterated this by saying he had not spoken to Vijay or TVK functionaries.

The picture became clearer after TVK’s special general council meeting on November 5 in Mamallapuram, where Vijay was named as the party’s chief ministerial face for 2026 — a decision widely seen as narrowing, if not closing, the door to an AIADMK–TVK alliance.

Sources point out that TVK is unlikely to join an AIADMK-led front as long as the BJP remains part of it, and is keen to demonstrate its independent strength in its first Assembly election or partner only with parties willing to project Vijay as the CM candidate.

For now, political observers say Palaniswami’s repeated assurances of a “strong alliance” appear aimed at keeping cadre energised, even as the possibility of an AIADMK–TVK alignment diminishes. The coming months will determine whether alliances shift, but at present, the signals do not favour the AIADMK’s expectations.

