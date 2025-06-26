Begin typing your search...

    Edappadi K Palaniswami chairs meet with district secys 

    Palaniswami met district secretaries and in-charge officials from 40 district units

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 Jun 2025 7:39 AM IST
    Edappadi K Palaniswami chairs meet with district secys 
    X

     Edappadi K Palaniswami (File Image)

    CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami held a meeting with district secretaries and in-charges of 40 district units to discuss the status and preparedness of booth-level committees (BLCs).

    In the back-to-back meetings on Wednesday, Palaniswami met district secretaries and in-charge officials from 40 district units, including Tiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Salem, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, Tirupur and Chennai districts.

    On Tuesday, he held a meeting with functionaries from 42 other districts. They have been instructed to fast-track the exercise and submit detailed reports on July 10.

    Edappadi K Palaniswamidistrict secretariesbooth level committees
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X