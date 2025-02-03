Edappadi K Palaniswami condemns SIT seizing journos’ phones

CHENNAI: Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday condemned the seizure of journalists’ mobile phones in connection with the Anna University sexual assault case and questioned whether Chief Minister Stalin-led government was attempting to sabotage the investigation to cover up its failures.

Though the case is being investigated by a special team constituted by the Madras HC, the State police personnel is doing the work, which has raised doubts whether the government is putting pressure on the SIT to divert attention from the issue, Palaniswami alleged.

Vehemently opposing the seizure of journalists’ mobile phones, Palaniswami asked, “What is the need to confiscate journalists’ phones? The leak of the FIR is entirely the fault of the government. Shifting the blame onto journalists is condemnable.” “If the question ‘Who is that Sir?’ is to be answered, and justice is to be ensured for the victim, a central agency should investigate the case, free from interference by the government,” he added.