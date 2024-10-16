Edappadi hands over Thalavai’s charge to John Thangam

CHENNAI: A week after relieving former minister and sitting MLA Thalavai Sundaram from Kanniyakumari (East) district secretary and party organising secretary posts for flagging off the RSS route march in his constituency, party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced that Kanniyakumari (West) district secretary

D JohnThangam would take care of the party affairs in the East as well.

In a statement, Palaniswami said that John Thangam would handle the party affairs of Kanniyakumari (East) district unit, from Tuesday, and it would be a temporary arrangement.

It may be recalled that Palaniswami issued a statement on October 8, stating that Thalaivai Sundaram was ‘temporarily’ relieved from the postings for acting against the principles of the party and its by-laws. Expressing displeasure over the party’s action against him, the former minister told media that he was ‘least concerned’.