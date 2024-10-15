Edappadi declares ad hoc replacement for Thalavai in Kanniyakumari

CHENNAI: A week after relieving former minister and sitting MLA Thalavai Sundaram from Kanniyakumari (East) district secretary and party organising secretary posts for flagging off the route march of the BJP's ideological parent RSS in his constituency, party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced that Kanniyakumari (West) district secretary D John Thangam would take care of the party affairs of the East district unit. It would be a ‘temporary’ arrangement, he said.

In a brief statement, Palaniswami announced the new office bearer will takeover of the party’s unit from Tuesday onwards temporarily. The statement indicated that it was a stopgap measure until the issue with the former district secretary was straightened up.

It may be recalled that Palaniswami issued a statement on October 8, stating that Thalaivai Sundaram was ‘temporarily’ relieved from the postings for acting against the principles of the party and its by-laws.

The former minister had “acted in contradiction to the party's ideology and core principles and there were reports that he acted in violation of the party's bylaws too" Palaniswami had said in the October 8 statement.

Though no reason was given for the disciplinary action, it was learnt that Sundaram's participation in the RSS route march did not go down well with the party leadership as AIADMK was apparently facing the wrath of the minorities ever since they had aligned with the saffron party and backed controversial amendments, including CAA, brought in by the BJP ruled Centre.

Expressing displeasure over the party's action against him, the former minister told the media that he was ‘least concerned’ about the action taken against him. He also went on to say he had participated in similar events on previous occasions.

He has remained incommunicado since then.