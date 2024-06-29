Edappadi dubs DMK's anti-NEET resolution as 'futile political gimmick'

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami called the newly adopted resolution, urging the Centre to give assent to NEET Exemption Bill, as “political drama” to divert attention from Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. Meanwhile, the LoP urged the BJP-led Centre to re-evaluate the NEET in the Parliament and table a Bill to scrap the exam in the ongoing session.

Palaniswami took to social media to air his views over the DMK government’s passing of the resolution on Friday. Sharpening his attack against the archrival, Palaniswami said that the DMK and its alliance parties did nothing to end NEET despite having 38 MPs between 2019 and 2024. “Now, they have 40 MPs. But, they are unable to bring a resolution in the Parliament. Instead, they are moving a resolution in the TN Assembly. It is the third such attempt. How will it benefit? This resolution is yet another political drama of the DMK government,” he said.

He charged that the DMK regime has moved the anti-NEET resolution to divert attention from the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. The people would not fall for such “futile political gimmicks” anymore, he said.