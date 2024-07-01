Begin typing your search...

Edappadi condemns BJP for its blatant attempt to impose Hindi by renaming criminal laws

Joining the political forces, which are vehemently opposing to the BJP government's mover, Palaniswami hit out his former ally for replacing criminal laws from English language, which is common language for non-Hindi speaking states, to Hindi is blatant attempt of Hindi imposition.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 July 2024 2:14 PM GMT
Edappadi condemns BJP for its blatant attempt to impose Hindi by renaming criminal laws
X

Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday condemned the BJP-led Union Government for renaming the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and The Indian Evidence Act with Sanskrit mixed Hindi titles.

He called it an "open attempt of Hindi imposition" and called it an attack against the Constitutional values and fundamental justice of the nation. It was unacceptable.

The implementation of the three new criminal laws - Bharatiya Nagarik Surakha Sanhita 2023, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 - came into effect from today, replacing the IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act.

Joining the political forces, which are vehemently opposing to the BJP government's mover, Palaniswami hit out his former ally for replacing criminal laws from English language, which is common language for non-Hindi speaking states, to Hindi is blatant attempt of Hindi imposition.

"It is against our nation, which is a collective of various culture, fundamental justice and the Constitution values," said the AIADMK leader.

Stating that certain changes in the provisions attracted criticism, Palaniswami demanded the Centre to take corrective measures to do away the flaws in the new laws and go back to the English titles instead of the Sanskrit mixed Hindi titles of the laws.

Indian Penal CodeCriminal Procedure CodeThe Indian Evidence ActEdappadi K PalaniswamiBJP-led Union GovernmentHindi impositionBharatiya Nagarik Surakha Sanhita 2023
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick