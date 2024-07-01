Edappadi condemns BJP for its blatant attempt to impose Hindi by renaming criminal laws

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday condemned the BJP-led Union Government for renaming the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and The Indian Evidence Act with Sanskrit mixed Hindi titles.



He called it an "open attempt of Hindi imposition" and called it an attack against the Constitutional values and fundamental justice of the nation. It was unacceptable.

The implementation of the three new criminal laws - Bharatiya Nagarik Surakha Sanhita 2023, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 - came into effect from today, replacing the IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act.

Joining the political forces, which are vehemently opposing to the BJP government's mover, Palaniswami hit out his former ally for replacing criminal laws from English language, which is common language for non-Hindi speaking states, to Hindi is blatant attempt of Hindi imposition.

"It is against our nation, which is a collective of various culture, fundamental justice and the Constitution values," said the AIADMK leader.

Stating that certain changes in the provisions attracted criticism, Palaniswami demanded the Centre to take corrective measures to do away the flaws in the new laws and go back to the English titles instead of the Sanskrit mixed Hindi titles of the laws.